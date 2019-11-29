KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Royals to announced two $99 upper level ticket packages for the 2020 season: The Holiday Pack and Sunday Value Plan.

Fans who purchase the Holiday Pack will get 10 vouchers that can be used on home games that occur between April 4 and June 7, excluding May 15-17. The package can be used in any increments and can be mixed and matched. This mini plan also includes one free adult FanFest voucher, which will occur on January 24 and 25.

The second package is the Sunday Value Plan which includes an upper level ticket to 12 Sunday home games throughout the 2020 season. Details on both packages can be found at royals.com/miniplans.