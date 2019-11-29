There's no better way to kick off the Christmas season than with the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting ceremony, which is set for 6 p.m. Saturday.

Activities planned throughout the evening include cookie decorating at 5:30 p.m. and performances by the Spotlight Dance Academy. Get in the Christmas spirit with a special reading of “The Christmas Story,” by local business owner Phil Messenger, and sing Christmas carols with Katie Wooge. Special giveaways, hot chocolate and a special visit by Santa are also planned.

Today also marks the 49th annual Christmas parade and lighting ceremony, sponsored by the Garnett Area Chamber of Commerce. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. in the downtown square.

This year's grand marshals will be the Garnett Optimist Club.

Before the parade, the Garnett Fire Department will host its annual chili and soup supper. Sit down to an all-you-can-eat meal, featuring chili, potato soup and vegetable beef soup, as well as desserts and drinks. Supper will be served from 4-8 p.m. at the fire station, 132 W. Fourth Ave.

After the parade, Santa will be at the fire station along with the ladies auxiliary, which will be collecting nonperishable items for the local ministerial alliance.