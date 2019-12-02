It is a busy week for Ottawa University athletics. The basketball teams play three games in a six-day span, which was set to start Monday night with a home game against Bethel.

The squads play Thursday at Friends and Saturday on the road in Kansas City, Mo., against Avila.

The Ottawa men are off to a fast start (9-1 entering Monday’s game). The Braves broke into the NAIA poll at No. 12, which is the first time being ranked in a decade. The women’s team is searching for its first win of the season.

Thursday’s men’s game features two of the top teams in the conference.

The OU volleyball team will be at the NAIA National Tournament this week in Sioux City, Iowa, with pool matches against ranked teams. Ottawa plays No. 6 Viterbo University at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Lady Braves play Marian University at 4 p.m. Wednesday and close pool play 2 p.m. Thursday against Embry-Riddle. Ottawa is making its fourth NAIA national site appearance in the past five years. Ottawa has a 4-12 record at nationals, including a 3-1 victory a week ago in the Opening Round against Brescia University.

Ottawa is riding a six-match winning streak.

The Ottawa men’s wrestling team duals Central Christian College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Olathe South High School. The men will compete Saturday in the Wayland Baptist Invitational.

The indoor track and field teams open their seasons Friday at the Bob Simmons Challenge in Lawrence.

The powerlifting teams compete Saturday and Sunday in the Kansas State Championships in Wichita.