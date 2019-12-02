The Ottawa Police Department attempted to keep streets and roads safer this past Thanksgiving week by participating in the Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign.

The police department conducted overtime saturation patrols to aggressively enforce Kansas impaired driving and occupant restraint laws. During the Nov. 25-Dec. 1 campaign, 12 occupant restraint citations were issued and four impaired drivers were arrested.

Special Traffic Enforcement Program coordinator Ottawa police Sgt. Casey Gillmore said the enforcement was meant not to harass local drivers but to be a learning experience.

“Stops, arrests and tickets are primarily meant to teach,” he said. "If you were stopped, hopefully you have learned from your experience. We hope to have made the roads a little safer for you and those you share the road with. We will continue to enforce traffic laws to ensure you and your occupants are arriving safely to your destination, every time. Please remember to buckle up. If you have a plan to be drinking, any amount at all, ensure you also designate a sober driver to safely transport you home.”

The Thanksgiving Safe Arrival campaign was sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation.