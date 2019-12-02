Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 9:18 p.m. Friday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Misty Silkwood, 30, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 2:30 p.m. Saturday, 3100 block of Eisenhower Road, Ottawa, Crystal Huff, 35, Ottawa, for domestic battery and Criminal damage to property.

• 12:07 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Kylie Minerd, 20, Ottawa, on a Johnson County warrant.

• 10:31 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Danielle Fulmer, 34, Ottawa, for DUI after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Accidents

• 6:27 a.m. Friday, 2800 block of I-35, Ottawa, Caitlin Kight, 23, Richmond, was southbound in a 2006 Honda Accord when she fell asleep while driving. Kight’s vehicle left the roadway and struck a guard rail.

• 6:54 p.m. Friday, 200 block of K-68, Bryant Emerson was westbound when he reported another vehicle traveling eastbound crossed over the center line and forced him to steer off the road. Bryant lost control and spun off the south side of the roadway into the trees.

• 8:13 p.m. Saturday, 3600 block of I-35, Ottawa, Katelynn Donnelly, 22, Kansas City, was northbound in a 2015 Nissan Rogue when her vehicle drifted into the other lane and struck a 2014 Toyota Corolla operated by Nathan Spears, 24, Gardner.

• 7:37 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Gary Heller, 70, Ottawa, was driving a 2015 Honda and struck a 2003 Chevrolet driven by Cameron Glenn, 19. Heller was cited for making an improper turn.

Thefts

• 11:38 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, a report of a theft of property from the business by unknown suspect.

• 4:44 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of N. Oak St., Ottawa, a 40-year-old Ottawa female reported a theft of property.

• 11:04 p.m. Sunday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 27-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown suspect shoplifted. When she confronted the suspect and tried to stop him, the suspect pushed past her to leave. Case is under investigation.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:30 a.m. Friday, 700 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Steven Wenger, 49, Salina, on an active Saline County warrant

• 3:17 a.m. Friday, 400 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Tyler Sage, 24, homeless, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 10:57 a.m. Friday, 700 block of N. Cedar St., Ottawa, William Lute III, 30, Ottawa, for DUI, driving while suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:37 a.m. Saturday, 800 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Michael Shaw, 33, Ottawa, for stealing items from a business and two Johnson County warrants.

Thefts

• 2:30 p.m. Friday, 800 block of N. Poplar St., Ottawa, a 29-year-old Ottawa male reported a theft of property.

• 3:17 a.m. Friday, 400 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, a 32-year-old Lawrence male reported the theft of a license plate from the 1000 block of N. Main St., Ottawa. The license plate was recovered. The case is under investigation.

Incident

• 3:37 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 46-year-old Ottawa male reported a past battery with a family member.