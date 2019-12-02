The Kansas East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club, ECKT’S, a chapter of the National Model T Ford Club of America, will have its last meeting of this year at noon Dec. 14 at “Model-T Haven,” home of the Freimillers, 2033 Nebraska Road in Iola.

The main entrees will be catered, and members are asked to bring a salad, dessert or other side dish to complement the Christmas meal. Please dress in period clothing for the occasion if you wish.

After the meal a short meeting and election of officers for 2020 will be held. For reservations, call Karen Redding at 785-733-2124.