It is the first week of the winter high school sports season. All four Ottawa High School teams open their seasons this week.

The newest program — girls wrestling — gets things rolling on Thursday with its first-ever competition. The Cyclones will compete at Spring Hill. The field will consist of Atchison County Community, Gardner, Harmon, Lawrence, Mission Valley, Paola, Shawnee Mission South, Tonganoxie and Washington. The competition begins at 4 p.m.

The boys wrestling team opens the season Saturday at the Wamego Invitational. The field consists of Abilene, Chase County, Concordia, Falls City, Hayden, Herington, Rock Creek, Rossville, Royal Valley, Sabetha and Salina Central.

The Ottawa squad is led by sophomore state-placer Collin Creach.

The boys and girls basketball teams open the season Friday night at Piper. The boys squad features two ranked teams. Piper is ranked No. 1 and Ottawa is No. 6 in the 4A coaches preseason poll. The Piper girls are ranked second in 4A.

Central Heights basketball teams play Friday at home against Council Grove. The Vikings will be the host school of the Cearfoss Tournament, Dec. 9-14.

Wellsville wrestling team opens its season Saturday at the Mission Valley Tournament. The team is led by senior state qualifier Anthony Signs.

The Wellsville basketball teams open the season the week of Dec. 9-12 in Eudora and Paola Tournaments. The girls compete at Paola and the boys at Eudora.

West Franklin opens the season Friday at home against Northern Heights and will also participate in the Cearfoss Tournament from Dec. 9-14.