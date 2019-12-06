WICHITA — The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is taking care of business on the road this season. The Braves will play five of their first seven conference games on the road.

So far, Ottawa has won three of the four road contests after Thursday’s 99-75 dismantling of Friends in Wichita. Ottawa (10-1, 5-1) plays its fifth road contest in the early season 5 p.m. Saturday in Kansas City against Avila (5-5, 4-2). Ottawa and Bethel sit atop the standings at 5-1 with the Braves handing Bethel its lone loss Monday in Wilson Field House.

The 12th-ranked Braves are taking foes apart in all aspects of the game. Ottawa’s offense is averaging 90 points a game and giving up 75 points. Ottawa can score in a variety of ways, including the three (41 percent) and taking it strong to the basket. Ottawa has seven players averaging between nine points and 16 points per game.

Ottawa displayed that balance all over the floor in Thursday’s win over Friends. Ottawa shot 62% from the field and 54% from behind the arc. Four players reached double figures.

The Braves took control in the final seven minutes of the first half. Ottawa led 30-24 at the time and went on an 11-2 run to build a 41-26 advantage. Ottawa 45-28 at halftime.

Ottawa responded to every Friends run in the second half, building lead of 20-plus points throughout the second half.

Ottawa’s depth was too much for Friends. The Braves bench outscored Friends, 59-26. Darryl Bowie and Andrew Jackson and came off the bench to lead Ottawa with 20 points each. Jaquan Daniels had a solid all-around game with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Kyle Patrick scored 12 points and had a steal.

The Braves blistered No. 22 Bethel with big offensive first half, building a 21-point lead late in the first half. Ottawa shot 62 percent from the field en route to a 48-33 halftime lead.

Bethel charged back in the second half behind its pressure defense to come within three points late in the game. Ottawa held on for the 86-81 victory.

“We hit on all cylinders in the first half,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “We knew Bethel would make some sort of an adjustment. They changed the way the game was flowing and played. We responded to it okay, but not as well as we needed to. We will learn from it. It easy when guys are coming back on you like that to fold up the tent, [but] our guys were resilient.”

Siebenthall said the Braves kept their composure during Bethel’s late charge.

They stayed together when it got a little worrisome. We didn’t make a lot of the right plays at the end. We were fortunate enough to battle it out. That is a good basketball team. We were fortunate to come out with a win. Getting a win at the college level is tough no matter who you are playing.”

Ottawa placed four players in double figures. Bowie hit 10 of 14 shots en route to a team-high 24 points. Ryan Haskins and Patrick netted 11 points apiece, while Daniels tossed in 10. Jackson Mallory led Ottawa with five assists and 12 rebounds. Mason McDow filled the stat sheet with 10 rebounds, four points, three assists, two blocks, and a steal.