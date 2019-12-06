Sometimes situations arise during the year when governments need to amend their budgets.

Janet Paddock, county clerk/finance officer, said amending the budget gives government bodies the authority to pay extra expenditures.

“It is a minor clerical process to amend the budget,” Paddock said. “We are preparing a budget for 18 months in advance. We made our best guesses of what we would be spending at this time and where we would be at the end of this year. Most of the time, we come in within those parameters. There are on a occasion times that we have to make a slight adjustment.”

Franklin County had two departments that needed to amend their 2019 budgets in the amount of $230,000. The ambulance department expenditures increased $80,000 and the solid waste department went up $150,000. Commissioners approved amending the budget Wednesday by unanimous vote.

“We have two departments that are going to exceed their budget authority this year and needed to do a slight budget amendment,” Paddock said. “One is a levy tax fund and the other one is an enterprise fund, so there is no levy taxes in it. Both of them have income aside from levied taxes. The ambulance is getting service revenue. We are doing it for the ambulance [because] the service revenue is more than what they expected and also to meet the demand for additional salaries. It is a slight increase in both expenditures and revenue. In solid waste, Hamm’s (billing) was substantially higher than what we budgeted for.”

She said the hauler fees increased to offset the additional expenditures.

Paddock said officials could not have predicted 18 months in advance that those two departments would see additional activity. She said when the economy improves more construction projects are completed and people generate more trash.

“We have more expenses on that side,” she said. “We have to amend our budget to make sure we have the expenditure authority to be able to do those services the community expects.”

Paddock said the ambulance service needed additional staffing that could not have been forecast.

“We don’t always know what our staffing needs are going to be 18 months in the future,” she said. “We spent more in salaries than we anticipated. They usually are offset by revenues because when we move somebody in an ambulance we have a cost that is associated with that to the consumer. We get additional revenue and pay additional salary so they offset each other. We don’t have any expenditures that were unfunded. When we do the budget amendment, there is no way to go back on the taxpayer and say ‘hey I need more tax money from you.’ When we do a budget amendment, we are never trying to get more tax revenue out of people. We are amending our budget authority, so we can spend money that came in that we did not know was going to come in.”

Paddock said making the county was fighting the calendar to pass those budget amendments.

“We have to do this now in early December to meet the statuary deadlines,” Paddock said. “We will pay (expenditures) out of this 2019 budget year for another two months. We are hoping the amendments we made will come within what we estimated. From a governmental budgeting standpoint, we have to pay that from the budget year that it incurred. When those utility bills come in in January, we will pay them out of the December money. We are planning to have enough budget authority to cover all those expenditures in January and February that are still lagging behind from the 2019 year. We stop paying claims against the previous year in the middle of February. We will get our books closed for the 2019 year and get ready for our auditor to come.”