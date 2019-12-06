Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 8:40 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Chanda Birckhead-Hillhouse, 56, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Paeden Harley, 27, Pomona, on two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

• 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Riley Boyle-Wolfe, 25, Lawrence, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

Accidents

• 6:05 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of E. 15th St., Ottawa, James Tawney, 71, Ottawa, was westbound in a 2012 Chevy Tahoe when he struck a deer.

• 11:54 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of I-35, Robert Gifford, 54, Gardner, was southbound in a 2019 GMC Acadia when he struck a deer.

• 1:15 p.m. Monday, 2800 block of I-35, Louis McKamey, 45, Missouri, was northbound when he struck a road sign. The sign damaged an air hose and caused a fire in the vehicle’s brakes.

• 6:02 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 I-35, Ava Cook, 19, Kansas City, was northbound when the front left tire blew out on her vehicle causing her to lose control and strike a bridge. rail.

Incidents

• 6:18 a.m. Sunday, 20 block of Binder Lane, a 50-year-old Ottawa female reported she was battered. A report has been forwarded to the Franklin County Attorney’s Office.

• 11:01 a.m. Monday, 300 block of W. Fourth S., Pomona, a 37-year-old Missouri male reported a work vehicle was vandalized.

• 1:04 p.m. Monday, Fourth St., Pomona, City of Pomona reported multiple street lights were damaged in multiple blocks of Fourth St.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 8:59 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Rebecca Riley, 39, homeless, for stealing a a 2011 Chevrolet.

• 6:03 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of S. Walnut St., Ottawa, Devon Coopey, 24, Ottawa, on an active Johnson County warrant.

• 8:43 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, Jesse Stultz, 38, Ottawa, for causing a disturbance.

• 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Sabrina Green, 29, Ottawa, for theft, criminal trespass, interference with law enforcement and possession of paraphernalia after stealing items from a business.

• 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, Charles Brown Jr., 39, Ottawa, was cited and released for theft, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

• 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of E. 11th St., Ottawa, Brandy Yohe, 30, Ottawa, on a City of Seneca warrant.

• 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of E. Ninth St., Ottawa, Jarred Smart, 33, Ottawa, on a Marysville warrant.

• 8:34 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of S. Willow St., Ottawa, Andrew Miller, 29, Ottawa, for domestic battery, criminal restraint and criminal deprivation of property.

• 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Misty Silkwood, 30, Pomona, for driving while suspended, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Seventh St., Ottawa, Tony Cowdin, 50, Ottawa, for possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 4:50 a.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Aaron Cole, 32, Independence, Missouri, on an active City of Ottawa Warrant for failure to appear.

• 4:17 p.m. Thursday, 1500 block of N. Davis Ave., Ottawa, Patrick Olsen, 32, Ottawa, for assault, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia after a disturbance.

• 11:33 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of E. Ninth St., Ottawa, Aaron Briggs, 32, Ottawa male for DUI after being stopped for a traffic infraction.

• 12:28 a.m. Friday, 100 block of N. Locust St., Ottawa, Jeremy Roberts, 33, Ottawa, for criminal damage to property (domestic related) after damaging property belonging to a known 29-year-old Ottawa female during a disturbance.

Thefts

• 7:34 a.m. Monday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a vehicle reported stolen from another jurisdiction was recovered.

• 3:25 a.m. Monday, 1600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject damaged a business and stole items. Case is under investigation.

• 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old Lawrence male reported a past theft from a residence.

• 3:34 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of E. Fifth St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old Ottawa female reported theft of property from an unlocked vehicle.

Incidents

• 3:13 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 19-year-old Harrisonville, Missouri, female reported threats from a known 17-year-old Harrisonville, Missouri, male. Case is under investigation.

• 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of E. Eighth St., Ottawa, a 54-year-old Ottawa male located a stolen vehicle from Lawrence on his property.

• 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 43-year-old Ottawa male reported a vehicle was damaged.

• 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 25-year-old Ottawa female reported a past protection order violation.

• No Time Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, a 38-year-old Ottawa female reported a sex offense.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: Eight/Poplar St., check welfare; Ninth/Poplar St., public assist.

Tuesday: 200 block of Prairie Lane, public assist; 700 block of Main St., assist other agency; 700 block of Maple St., public assist; I-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency.

Wednesday: 400 block of Main St., special assignment; 200 block of Hunt Ave., public assist; 200 block of E. Fourth St., alarm.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 31 medical calls from Wednesday, Nov. 27 through Wednesday.

• Monday: I-35, road freight or transport vehicle fire.