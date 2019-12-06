One of the highlights of the Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is revealing the best essays written by Franklin County students each year.

The Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest is open to students enrolled in elementary and secondary schools in Franklin County. The essay contest is sponsored by the Ottawa Black Awareness committee. The first-place essay winner in each grade category receives $100, second place, $75 and third place, $50. Categories are: grades 1-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12.

Deadline for entries is Dec. 19. All entries may be submitted to Richard Jackson, P.O. Box 40, Ottawa, KS 66067 or can be brought to the ECKAN office, 1320 S. Ash St., Ottawa. All entries must include name and address of the student, student’s grade, school name, teacher’s name and contact number.

The committee is soliciting funds that will go toward the prize awards. To contribute, send to ECKAN.

The theme will be building on King’s passion and leadership. The students are asked to creatively express how to realize the dream of making lives matter — in their own life and in others’ lives. Students should reflect on King’s legacy of service to explore innovative approaches to positive social change.

The essays should be 450 words or less. Essays must be typed, double spaced. Essays will be judged on content that best depicts this year’s theme, connection to Dr. King’s work, spelling, grammar and sentence structure. Students with disabilities may submit using other media, such as posters or pictures.

Awards and reading of essays will take place at 2 p.m. Jan. 19, 2020, at the Martin Luther King, Jr. program in the Ottawa Municipal Auditorium.