The Ottawa Mat Masters Wrestling Club had a successful opening weekend, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Wrestlers competed in the Osage County Christmas Classic at Burlingame High School and The Turkey Nationals Tournament was in Des Moines, Iowa.

The youth club competes in various novice and open tournaments December through February. Districts, regional and state competitions are in March. The club meets for practices Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The Ottawa Mat Masters coach is Jay Wieneke, a former Mat Masters wrestler and state runner-up for Ottawa High School.

The youth wrestlers will compete three separate tournaments this coming weekend: Emporia, Gardner, and Haysville.

Results for Osage County Christmas Classic:

First place

Zayne Wieneke, 6U; Grady Brown 6U; Gunnar Jung, 6U; Amaya Alarcon, 6U; Waylon Courtois, 8U; Chase Courtois, 10U.

Second place

Dalton Courtois, 6U; Bo Beers, 6U; Emery Hughes, 6U; Slater Hedrick, 8U; Memphis Hughes, 10U; Logan Courtois, 12U; Grady Sumrall, 14U; Sam Clevenger, 14U.

Third place

Antonio Sandoval, 6U; Adelaide Lee, 6U; Rece Long, 8U; Wyatt Huggins, 8U; Ethan Schneider, 10U; Julie Platt, 10U.

Fourth place

Brock Huggins, 8U; Addyson Brown, 14U.

Fifth place

Ellie Beers, 8U; Baylie Wieneke, 10U; Kingsley DeLaCruz, 10U; Ebony Hughes, 10U.

Sixth place

Raylynn Lee, 6U.

Results for Turkey Nationals:

First place

Parker Guge, 14U.