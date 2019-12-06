OLATHE — The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team dominated its first dual of the season Wednesday in Olathe. The Braves rolled by Central Christian College, 45-9.

The Braves went 5-2 in matches wrestled and picked up three forfeit victories.

Parker Wright (141 pounds), Michael Aldrich (149), Cameron Young-Legget (184), Carson Savage (197) and Dalton Sikes were victorious. Armand Kenepaske, Ryan Delforge, and John Redmond won by forfeit.

Wright, Aldrich, Young-Legget and Savage won by pins. Sikes won by decision.

Tyler McKeefery (125) fell in a fall and Bobby Robinson Jr. (133) lost an 11-7 decision.

Ottawa wrestles Saturday in the Wayland Baptist Invitational.