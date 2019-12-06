Ottawa High School
Girls Wrestling
Spring Hill
Darby Weidl, 3-0; Anisah Ultreras, 2-1; Kamryn Dials, 1-2; Vermiyah Hardridge, 1-2; Brigitte Snell, 1-2.
Wellsville Middle School
girls baskethall
Monday
B Game
Wellsville 31, SFT 13
Seventh Grade A
Wellsville 21, SFT 20
Eighth Grade
SFT 51, Wellsville 20
Thursday
B Game
Wellsville 36, Osawatomie 8
Seventh Grade A
Osawatomie 14, Wellsville 9
Eighth Grade A
Wellsville 38, Osawatomie 8
West Franklin Middle School
boys basketball
Varsity
WFMS 30, Osage City 17
Travell Froggatte 13, Gunnar McMahan 10, Bryce Hatfield 4, Hunter Criqui 3,
JV
Osage City 44, WFMS 10
Seth Shay 6, Ezekiel Dowd 2, Linden Harmon 1, Lucas Hassler 1.
C Team
Osage City 32, WFMS 1
Chance Nickle 1.
D Team
Osage City 8, WFMS 6
Ezekiel Dowd 4, Carter Thill 2.