Friday

Dec 6, 2019 at 2:23 PM


Ottawa High School

Girls Wrestling

Spring Hill

Darby Weidl, 3-0; Anisah Ultreras, 2-1; Kamryn Dials, 1-2; Vermiyah Hardridge, 1-2; Brigitte Snell, 1-2.

Wellsville Middle School

girls baskethall

Monday

B Game

Wellsville 31, SFT 13

Seventh Grade A

Wellsville 21, SFT 20

Eighth Grade

SFT 51, Wellsville 20

Thursday

B Game

Wellsville 36, Osawatomie 8

Seventh Grade A

Osawatomie 14, Wellsville 9

Eighth Grade A

Wellsville 38, Osawatomie 8

West Franklin Middle School

boys basketball

Varsity

WFMS 30, Osage City 17

Travell Froggatte 13, Gunnar McMahan 10, Bryce Hatfield 4, Hunter Criqui 3,

JV

Osage City 44, WFMS 10

Seth Shay 6, Ezekiel Dowd 2, Linden Harmon 1, Lucas Hassler 1.

C Team

Osage City 32, WFMS 1

Chance Nickle 1.

D Team

Osage City 8, WFMS 6

Ezekiel Dowd 4, Carter Thill 2.