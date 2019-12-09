WAMEGO — The Ottawa High School wrestling team put together a solid first tournament Saturday by placing third Saturday in the Wamego Invitational.

The Cyclones placed 10 wrestlers in the top six. Collin Creech (138 pounds), and Wyatt Sink (195) were tournament champions. Liam Sutton (113) and Daidren Aho (182) were tourney runner-ups.

Ottawa wrestles Saturday at the Eudora Invitational.

Ottawa results (third)

106 — Atticus Sutton, 6th

113 — Liam Sutton, second

120 — Bobby Crooks, fifth

126 — Tiernan Reed-Cox, fifth

132 — Aaron Quillen, third

138 — Collin Creach, first

145 — Joel Brown, 10th

152 — Kael Lane, third

160 — John Sink, seventh

182 — Daidren Aho, second

195 Wyatt Sink — first

220 — Aaron Clevenger, 8th

285 — Jared Ferguson, 4th