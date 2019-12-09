WAMEGO — The Ottawa High School wrestling team put together a solid first tournament Saturday by placing third Saturday in the Wamego Invitational.
The Cyclones placed 10 wrestlers in the top six. Collin Creech (138 pounds), and Wyatt Sink (195) were tournament champions. Liam Sutton (113) and Daidren Aho (182) were tourney runner-ups.
Ottawa wrestles Saturday at the Eudora Invitational.
Ottawa results (third)
106 — Atticus Sutton, 6th
113 — Liam Sutton, second
120 — Bobby Crooks, fifth
126 — Tiernan Reed-Cox, fifth
132 — Aaron Quillen, third
138 — Collin Creach, first
145 — Joel Brown, 10th
152 — Kael Lane, third
160 — John Sink, seventh
182 — Daidren Aho, second
195 Wyatt Sink — first
220 — Aaron Clevenger, 8th
285 — Jared Ferguson, 4th