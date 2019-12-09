The Wellsville High School wrestling team finished second Saturday in the Mission Valley Invitational.

The Eagles finished with 11 wrestlers placing in the top six. Anthony Signs, Chase Farley and Gabe Good were individual champions. Ethan Elliott and Wyatt Bird finished second.

Wellsville competes Saturday in the Eudora Invitational.

Wellsville results (second)

Colby Stephens, third

Jacob Hunsaker, fifth

Noah Martinez, sixth

Wesley Soetart, sixth

Roy Randel, fourth

Ethan Elliott, second

Wyatt Bird, second

David Signs, third

Anthony Signs, first

Chase Farley, first

Gabe Good, first