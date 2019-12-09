The Wellsville High School wrestling team finished second Saturday in the Mission Valley Invitational.
The Eagles finished with 11 wrestlers placing in the top six. Anthony Signs, Chase Farley and Gabe Good were individual champions. Ethan Elliott and Wyatt Bird finished second.
Wellsville competes Saturday in the Eudora Invitational.
Wellsville results (second)
Colby Stephens, third
Jacob Hunsaker, fifth
Noah Martinez, sixth
Wesley Soetart, sixth
Roy Randel, fourth
Ethan Elliott, second
Wyatt Bird, second
David Signs, third
Anthony Signs, first
Chase Farley, first
Gabe Good, first