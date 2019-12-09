The Ottawa Mat Masters Wrestling Club had wrestlers compete in three different tournaments on Sunday.

OMM finished with eight first-place finishes.

“For it being early in the season, I felt OMM wrestled very well,” OMM coach Jay Weineke said. “We fought through some good positions and won some tough battles.”

Trailblazer Open/Novice Tournament in Gardner

1st Place: 14U, Colton Ray (100).

King of the Ring in Haysville

1st Place: 8U, Travis Barraclough (46); 14U, Parker Guge (115).

3rd Place: 14U, Dalton Evans (95).

Gene White Memorial Tournament in Emporia

1st Place: 6U, Zayne Wieneke (40) and Gunner Jung (67)l 8U, Waylon Courtois (52) and Wyatt Huggins (92); 10U: Chase Courtois (61).

2nd Place: 6U, Grady Brown (49) and Antonio Sandoval (49); 8U,Rece Long (84); 10U, Royce Ulrich (73); 12U, Logan Courtois (76) and Grady Sumrall (120); Elementary Girls, Baylie Wieneke.

3rd Place: 6U: Dalton Courtois (43), Bo Beers (46) and Elijah Bass (49); 8U, Landon Nicholson (61), Brock Huggins (61) and Braeden Winter (80); Elementary Girls, Emma Winters and Ellie Beers.

4th Place: 6U, Brody Harmon (37) and Cehen Emperley (52); 8U, Sailor Wilson (64); 10U, Levi Mader (55); 12U: Peyton Bass (92), Zachary Winter (110); Addyson Brown (145); Elementary Girls: Abagail Mathias.

5th Place: 12U: Caul Johns (68), Cole Mader (76) and Alicia Mathias (145).

6th Place: 10U, Colton Bender (70).