KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Ottawa University men’s basketball team found itself down by 21 points in the first half of Saturday’s game against Avila in Kansas City, Mo.

Ottawa rallied to take the lead in the second half for a 77-75 victory. Ottawa outscored Avila 22-7 in a six-minute stretch to rally from a 47-33 deficit to take 55-54 lead with 11:33 remaining. From there it was nip and tuck. Darryl Bowie hit two straight treys to give Ottawa a 76-73 with 28s seconds left. Avila hit two free throws to make it 76-75. Ryan Haskins hit one of two from the line with 2.3 seconds remaining and Ottawa escaped with the victory.

No. 12 Ottawa (6-1, 11-1) is tied with Bethel (6-1, 11-2) at the top of the KCAC standings.

Ottawa shot 45% from the field after its woeful start, hitting just three of its first 16 shots, including missing its first 10 three-point shots. The Ottawa defense limited Avila to 33 points and 35.3% from the field in the second half.

Bowie paced the Braves with 26 points. Haskins finished with 13 points.

The Ottawa women’s squad got off to a good start but could not sustain it. Ottawa led 10-3 early, but Avila went on a 22-0 run to take a 25-10 lead in the second quarter. Ottawa never recovered and fell 68-54.

Ottawa shot 38% from the field and just 44% from the free-throw line. Liz Vaughn paced Ottawa with 15 points. Mariah Grizzle finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

Ottawa fell to 1-9 and 1-6 in conference play.

Ottawa returns home Wednesday to face Tabor.