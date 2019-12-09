WICHITA — The Ottawa University women’s powerlifting team qualified all seven lifters for the USAPL Collegiate National Championships.

The Lady Braves qualified on the strength of their results Sunday from the USAPL Kansas State Championships on Sunday. Bryana Houser earned Best Lifter in the 84+ kilo division.

Competing in her first collegiate meet, Cindy Vazquez finished second in the 72 kilo junior division. She went 8-for-9 in attempts with a total of 305 kilos. Jeni Laha earned a finish of second in the 84 kilo teen division. She went 8-for-9 in attempts with a 30 kilo personal best of 307.5 kilos. Laha also had PRs in squat and bench.

Britney George, competing in the 84 kilo teen division, finished first. She went 8-for-9 in attempts, and had a total of 370 kilos for her first collegiate meet. Katie Martin finished second in the 84 kilo junior division with a 75 kilo PR of 385 kilos. She went 9-for-9 in attempts and had personal bests in all three lifts.

Andrea Beasley went 7-for-9 in attempts and finished second in the 84+ kilo junior division with a total of 415 kilos in her first collegiate meet. Jaqui Carey earned a finish of third in the 84+ kilo teen division. She went 8-for-9 in attempts and had a total of 400 kilos and a PR in the deadlift. Houser earned first in the 84+ kilo division and earned best lifter with a total PR of 422.5 kilos. She went 8-for-9 in attempts with a PR in squat, bench, and deadlift.

The women return to action on Jan. 25 at the USA Powerlifting State Championships in Des Moines, Iowa.