POMONA — The West Franklin High School girls basketball team cut a halftime double-digit deficit to six in the fourth quarter but could not get over the hump Friday in its season opener.

Northern Heights went on to post a 61-48 victory over the Falcons in Pomona.

“My girls worked hard, played together and worked the ball for a good shot,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We did a great job getting the ball inside and Brooke (Flory) did a great job of putting the ball in the basket. She began her senior season strong. Madison Shotton, our other senior, is out with an injury right now, but freshman Emma Bailey and Chloe Ecord stepped in and played really well. The girls never gave up and kept working hard throughout the game."

Flory paced the Falcons with 21 points. Lily Judd finished with 10.

The Falcons play in the Ike Cearfoss Tournament at Central Heights this week.

Norther Heights (61) — Massey 21, Smart 22, Boyce 8, Brecheisen 5, French 3, Burton 2.

West Franklin (48) — Flory 21, Judd 10 Hutchison 7, Swank 7, Ecord 2, Scott 1.

COUNCIL GROVE 46, CH 23

Central Heights rebounded from a scoreless first quarter but could not make up the difference in the 46-23 loss to Council Grove.

“We executed our offense pretty well at times but we either missed layups or had passes deflected that would have led to layups,” Central Heights coach Doug North said. “If we capitalize on those opportunities it could have been a much closer game. The good thing is that those are things that we can get better at and fix.”

Central Heights plays this week in the Ike Cearfoss Tournament.

Council Grove (46) — Boatwright 12, Armstrong 7, Julian 2, Butler 12, Allen 2, King 2, Honas 3, Jones 4, Cannon 1.

Central Heights (23) — Riemer 2, Brown 3, Roehl 3, Meyer 2, Brockus 2, Compton 4, Froggatte 3, Peel 4.

BOYS

NORTHERN HEIGHTS 77, WF 46

West Franklin opened its season with a 77-46 loss to Northern Heights. The Falcons fell behind 54-26 at halftime.

The Falcons play this week in the Ike Cearfoss Tournament.

Northern Heights (77) — Campbell 2, Heing 7, Heiman 43, Plankinton 2, Delgado 2, Presner 10, Arb 11.

West Franklin (46) — Hower 3, Gilkey 2, Conway 3, Swank 2, Johnson 4, Birzer 5, Zoesch 2, Fischer 25.