Ottawa University tennis program has a new leader. OU Director of Athletics Arabie Conner announced Monday the hiring of Jacob Mishkin as head coach for the men’s and women’s tennis programs.

“The search committee was immediately drawn to Coach Miskin’s vision and high energy,” Conner said. “He has a strong sense and understanding of what it will take to continue to move our programs forward. Not only did he connect well with our current players which was very important, but also prepared and articulated a program vision that resonated with our leadership team and search committee. Coach Miskin is a proven recruiter, who will work tirelessly to recruit and build our rosters with high-quality student athletes. His local tennis ties and relationships in Kansas were also key. We’re looking forward to this next phase and the future of OU tennis.”

Mishkin will begin his duties at Ottawa on Jan. 6.

“I want to thank Arabie Conner, Bruce Tate, Dr. Wenyika, and the search committee for the opportunity to lead the Braves tennis program into the future,” Mishkin said. “Their unity and integrity speak for what OU tennis will always represent. I look forward to working with Coach Polina and inspiring our student-athletes to be ready to accomplish special things.”

Before coming to Ottawa, Mishkin was head coach of the men’s and women’s tennis programs at New Jersey City University (NCAA Division III). He was the first head tennis coach in program history. Prior to his time at NJCU, Mishkin was a full-time assistant coach for the Fairleigh Dickinson University (NCAA Division I) men’s and women’s tennis programs from June 2016 to June 2018. During his two seasons with the Knights, Mishkin contributed to a Top-25 mid-major men’s recruiting class in 2017 — the first in Northeast Conference (NEC) or FDU history—and recruited three women ranked 9.0+ in the Universal Tennis Ratings system for the Fall 2018 season. Mishkin successfully recruited both domestically and internationally for FDU.

In the classroom, the men’s and women’s tennis teams each achieved high cumulative grade point averages, earning Team GPA Awards in the NEC. The women’s tennis team’s 3.71 GPA was the highest of any FDU athletic program in 2018 and best among all women’s tennis programs in the NEC, while the men owned a 3.68 GPA. Additionally, Mishkin gained experience in budgeting, organized practices, reviewed match play film and ran the FDU tennis social media platforms.

Mishkin began his coaching career as an assistant at Kansas in 2016, working with the No. 23-ranked Jayhawks — the highest in program history at the time. He was part of the Kansas staff during its first NCAA berth since 1999, first win over Texas since 1977 and first win over Baylor since 2002. While with the Jayhawks, Mishkin worked with former No. 1 nationally ranked player Anastasia Rychagova and the No. 1 nationally ranked doubles team of Janet Koch and Nina Khmelnitckaia under coaches Todd Chapman and Caroline Lilley.

As a player, Mishkin was a three-year letterman for St. Bonaventure University and was team co-captain as a senior. He was a two-year member of the SBU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, was on the Athletic 10 Conference Commissioners Honor Roll, and was three-times named to the St. Bonaventure Dean’s List. Mishkin earned the St. Bonaventure University Russell J. Jandoli School of Journalism and Mass Communications Outstanding academic Achievement Award. He graduated from St. Bonaventure University with a bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication in December of 2015.