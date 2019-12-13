The Ottawa High School basketball teams play another Topeka foe on Tuesday.

The Cyclones travel to the capital city Tuesday for a battle against Topeka West. Both teams were winless heading into Friday’s home opener against Seaman.

The boys lost 51-45 to Highland Park this past Tuesday, while the girls fell 48-27.

Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said this was gut-check time for the Cyclones.

“They did not expect to be here,” McCullough said. “They are going to have to figure it out. This is their team.”

Ottawa is in danger of having to dig out of a big hole in the win-loss column.

“Our postseason is based solely on our record,” McCullough said. “It can bite you. It did last year. We will have to figure something out. The next two games are not any easier. We have to get one. We have to try and right the ship in the next three games. We don’t want to take a losing record into Christmas break.”

The Ottawa offense has struggled in the first two games with Kobe Johnson scoring half the points.

“We might have to shrink the playbook a little bit,” McCullough said. “Until we get good at one thing, then we can start adding. Everything we ran, we ran last year and this summer.”

The Ottawa girls are an inexperienced team, learning on the run under a first-year coach. The Cyclones have two seniors on the roster and start a freshman and a couple of sophomores.

“We are a work in progress,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “I like the direction we are going.”

Schurman said the players need positive results.

“We have to get these girls some confidence,” he said. “We need a bucket to fall here or there. It will completely different for them. We have some young players that are still learning.”

Ottawa had communication troubles because of the crowd noise, which led to some steals by the Scots. Schurman was happy with the progress of handling the press and running the offense.