The West Franklin boys fell to Kansas City Christian, 50-37, Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Ike Cearfoss Tournament.

Central Heights lost to Iola, 52-44, in the semifinals of the tournament. The Vikings play Santa Fe Trail Saturday in the third-place game. West Franklin played in the seventh-place game against Olathe Heritage Friday night.

Cade Fischer paced the Falcons with 14 points against KCC.

KCC (50) — Ko 3, Price 3, Pivoyar 1, Knarnshield 16, Hill 15, Allen 6, Wile 6.

WF (37) — Hower 4, Gilkey 5, Conway 2, Swank 3, Johnson 2, Fischer 14.

Paola 43, Wellsville 39

Paola outscored Wellsville 14-3 from the free-throw line to top the Eagles, 43-39, Thursday in the Eudora Tournament.

The game was close in all other areas with both teams sinking 15 field goals, including one 3-pointer.

Paola (43) — Phillips 6, Wakutch 4, Aude 6, Penn 3, Hill 7, Robinson 2, Weaver 4, Marcum 2, Moala 9.

Wellsville (39) — Richards 9, Kearney 2, Aamold 2, O’Neil 5, Swanson 15, Showalter 6.