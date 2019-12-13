Two Ottawa University senior football players were selected to play in the inaugural NAIA Senior Football Classic on Saturday in Savannah, Georgia.

Quarterback Connor Kaegi and offensive lineman Grayson Work-Fields will play for the West squad.

Kaegi was a two-time All-KCAC selection at quarterback and was named First Team All-KCAC as a punter during his senior season. He earned KCAC Offensive Player of the Week and NAIA Offensive Player of the Week honors once in 2019.

Work-Fields was a two-year starter on the offensive line for the Braves. He was named Honorable Mention All-KCAC as a senior. Work-Fields scored one touchdown, recovering a fumble in the end zone against Bethany College.