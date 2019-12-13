Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 12:40 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of W. Franklin St., Pomona, Monica Kritner, 58, Quenemo, was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

• 1:49 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of US-59, Raymond Petersen, 42, Ottawa, for a Franklin County civil warrant.

• 8:43 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua Scott Hoyt, 31, Ottawa, on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• 1:31 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Joshua Dean Anderson, 35, Pomona, on a Franklin County warrant for violation of bond conditions.

• 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Hogue St., Pomona, a 19 year old Topeka female for domestic battery.

• 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Timothy Sullivan, 52, Ottawa, on a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court.

• 4:25 p.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Andrew Beougher, 32, Grain Valley, Mo., on a Franklin County failure to appear warrant.

• 11:39 a.m. Wednesday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Lane Rogers, 19, Quenemo, on two Franklin County warrants for failure to appear.

• 8:44 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Marshall Road, was issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

Thefts

• 2:09 a.m. Sunday, 400 block of John Brown Road, deputies responded to the Williamsburg Star-Mart for a commercial burglar alarm. Upon arrival, the front door to the business had been damaged and multiple items were stolen from the business.

• 9:18 a.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Arkansas Terrace, Quenemo, a Tipton, Mo., male, reported the theft of a hydraulic auger from a former job site.

• 11:18 a.m. Sunday, 4200 block of Ellis Terrace, Rantoul, recovered a 1999 Chevy Malibu that was a stolen vehicle reported initially by Miami County. The vehicle had been burned and is owned by Kelsey Farrow, 27, of Lane.

• 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Virginia Terrace, a 46-year-old Lane female reported a theft of $250 when she purchased an item through facebook Marketplace and did not receive the merchandise.

• 8:05 a.m. Thursday, 4500 block of Kentucky Road, a 65-year-old Ottawa female reported her phone number was illegally transferred to a different provider.

Identity Theft-Accident

• 6:48 p.m. Thursday, 3800 block of K-33, Amber Kern, 33, Wellsville, was southbound in a 1999 Ford F-350 when she was struck by another truck that was northbound. The other vehicle fled the area and was not located.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrests

• 2:04 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, Daniel Kerzel, 36, Ottawa, for a out of county warrant.

• 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of E. Powhattan St., Ottawa, Daniel Hernandez, 60, Ottawa, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

• 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Alyssa McCurdy, 32, Ottawa, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of depressants with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, no drug tax stamp affixed, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 11:24 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Ray Elder, 40, Ottawa, for felony interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container after being contacted on a traffic stop.

Thefts

• 8:09 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of N. Davis Ave., a 23-year-old Garnett male reported the theft of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was later located in Ottawa. Case is under investigation.

• 2:14 a.m. Monday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., Brittanie Comes, 27, Ottawa, reported a theft and battery. Case is under investigation.

• 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of S. Princeton St., a 27-year-old Ottawa female reported a theft from the business by a known suspect.

Accident

• 3:49 p.m. Monday, 800 block of E. 15th St., Ottawa, Braxton Unruh, 21, Ozawkie, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet truck and struck a 1993 Honda passenger car driven by a 16-year-old Ottawa male. The driver of the 1993 Honda was cited for inattentive driving.

Incidents

1 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Brett Burgoon, 35, Ottawa, was issued a notice to appear after being contacted on a traffic stop.

8 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of S. Oak St., Ottawa, a domestic disturbance was reported between a 32-year-old Ottawa male and a 26-year-old female. Case is under investigation.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: K-33/Fiber Lane, assist other agency; 100 block of W. Sixth St., juvenile complaint; I-35, milemarker 200, assist other agency; 100 Poplar St., found property; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., motorist assist.

Tuesday: 300 block of Walnut St., medical call; 200 block of E. Fifth St., suspicious vehicle.

Wednesday: K-33/I-35, warrant arrest; K-33/I-35, assist other agency; 700 block of Main St., public assist; I-35, milemarker 198, assist other agency.

Thursday: 200 block of W. Fifth St., medical call; 600 block of Walnut St., medical call; 900 block of Main St., disturbance; 3800 block of K-33, assist other agency; 400 block of Elm St., 911 disconnect.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with 12 medical calls Friday through Monday.

Friday: Rockwood Drive, building fire.