General Edward Hand Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, met for their annual Christmas Potluck Luncheon.

The meeting was called to order by Chapter Regent, Susan Davis, and Chapter Chaplain Ruth Ayers gave thanks for the meal, reading the Meal Prayer from Daughters of the American Revolution National Ritual.

Those present were Susan Davis, Nancy Machnicki, Ruth Ayers, Emily Kirkpatrick, Susan Saunders, Elaine Oakleaf, June Butler, Terry Turner, Darlene Lister, Jane Taul, Dee Ellen Kruzel, Clarice Knight, Glenene Brown, Lorene Christin, Edith Rader, Betty Wittmeyer, Grace Nilges, Kay Eyman, Peggy Paddock, Gayle Short, Esther Kinsley, Barbara Netherland, Linda Fredricks, prospective members Chris Burns, Connie Deel, and guests Dr. Bongi Wenyika and Jasmine Anderson.

Nancy Machnicki introduced the guest speaker, Dr. Sibonginkosi “Bongi” Wenyike, of Ottawa. She told of her childhood in Zimbabwe, South Africa, her arrival in the United States, and her success in education and fulfilling her life dreams and being guided by God throughout her journey as well as her fight for identity. She presented her book, “My Name Is Not Sibongile — One Woman’s Fight For Identity,” to each person. A gift was then presented to her by Nancy Machnicki.

During the business session, led by Chapter Regent Susan Davis, Nancy Machnicki read the President General Denise Doring VanBuren’s Holiday letter. The minutes of the November 2019 meeting were approved. The Treasurer’s Report was presented by Gayle Short. Nancy Machnicki announced that 25 Christopher Columbus Essay contest entries have been received from OHS Students.

Betty Wittmeyer gave the American Indians report. They received two truck loads and three car-trunk loads of school supplies that was donated to Haskell Indian Nations University, Lawrence, Dee Ellen Kruzel reported 32 Eugene Field School third, fourth, and fifth grades participated in JAC program dealing with Women’s Suffrage. Dee Ellen also reported that funds taken this fall was sent to Tamassee DAR School, Tamassee, South Carolina, in support of their student fund.

Nancy Machnicki reported on participation in the Veteran’s Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 9.

A “Sip and See Tea Party” of SE District members was held at Old Cowtown Visitor Center, Wichita, on Saturday, Nov. 16. A special presentation: The Private Diaries of Topeka Suffragette Martha Farnsworth was presented. Those attending were: Susan Davis, Dee Ellen Kruzel, Pat Murray, and June Butler. Susan Davis noted that Service to America hours for the Chapter were nearing 3,000 hours with more hours submitted at the meeting for entry. Kudos to the Chapter for this great showing.

Barbara Netherland said wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves Dec. 14, at Highland Cemetery. June Butler and Patricia Murray will be at Leavenworth National Cemetery on Dec. 14 to place wreaths on veterans’ graves.

June Butler handed out address cards for anyone wishing to send a Christmas card to soldiers recovering in Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

Delegates were selected for KSDAR, in Wichita April 2020.

Our annual collection was taken for the Veterans in Topeka & Leavenworth.

The January 2020 meeting will be a work meeting at Ottawa City Hall, Ottawa, followed by lunch together.