The Central Heights High School girls came within a whisker of playing for a tournament championship. The Vikings fell 35-32 in overtime Thursday in the semifinals of the Ike Cearfoss Tournament.

The Vikings play at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game against Osage City.

The game was low-scoring and tight throughout. the two teams combined for four points in the first quarter. The game was knotted at 26 at the end of regulation.

Abby Brown paced the Vikings with 17 points. Lily Meyer finished with 11.

WF 37, KCC 30

West Franklin broke into the win column for the first time Thursday in the consolation bracket of the Ike Cearfoss Tournament. The Falcons bested Kansas City Christian, 37-30.

“We came ready to play which lead to us getting an early lead,” West Franklin coach Nancy Reed said. “We had energy and looked to score. Allison Swank had a great game and led us in rebounding with 14. Great team effort (Thursday night).”

West Franklin jumped on top 11-4 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Falcons increased their lead to 10 at the end of the third quarter.

Lily Judd netted 10 points to pace the Falcons.

West Franklin played in the fifth-place game Friday night Metro Academy.

Iola (35) — Gardner 2, Morrison 8, Holloway 7, Kunkle 9, Sprague 2, Richards 7.

Central Heights (32) — Brown 17, Meyer 11, Compton 1, Frogatte 1, Peel 2.

West Franklin (37) — Judd 10, Swank 7, Flory 6, Walter 5, Ecord 3, Shotton 3, Bailey 2, Scott 1.