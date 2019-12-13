The monthly meeting of the Rambling Ranchers 4-H Club — a community youth club of Frontier District #11, located in Franklin County — started the new 4-H year with their newly installed officers on Nov. 4.

The new senior officer slate consists of Nathan Livingston, president; Ryan Laurie, vice president; Sylvia Payne, secretary; Erin Livingston, treasurer. President Nathan Livingston called the meeting to order at Grace Community Fellowship in Ottawa. Roll call was answered by “what are you most thankful for.”

Nineteen members were present and two guests joined us. Erin Livingston gave the treasurers report. The Greenery Committee reported the greenery orders are closed and submitted. Mrs. Malydia Payne gave the leaders report, reminding everyone to read the district newsletter. Erin Livingston reported for the Community Service Committee. She stated the food had been purchased and donated to the ECAN Giving Campaign, as approved at the previous club meeting.

New business was brought before the club by President Nathan Livingston. Our club helped clean Sylvester Ranch in November in preparation for the living nativity event. Members need to enroll online as RR members and select their projects for the new 2020 4-H year.

— Joel Brown, reporter