West Franklin Middle School
Boys Basketball
Monday
Varsity
WFMS 33, Central Heights 25
Gunnar McMahan 19, Gavin Gonzales 6, Hunter Bailey 4, Hunter Criqui 2, Travell Froggatte 2.
JV
Central Heights 35, WFMS 15
Seth Shay 7, Michael Mains 2, Combiano Marez 2, Ezekiel Dowd 2, Lucas Hassler 1, Wyatt Wright 1.
C Team
Central Heights 24, WFMS 14
Noah Jamison 4, Ty Calderwood 2, Lane Hennessey 2, Brigham Corwine 2.
Thursday
Varsity
WFMS 36, Chase County 22
Criqui 21, Gonzales 11, McMahan 3, Froggatte 1.
JV
Chase County 35, WFMS 4
Shay 2, Hassler 2
C-Team
Chase County 22, WFMS 5
Corwine 2, Fischer 2, Nickle 1.