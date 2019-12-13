Friday

Dec 13, 2019


West Franklin Middle School

Boys Basketball

Monday

Varsity

WFMS 33, Central Heights 25

Gunnar McMahan 19, Gavin Gonzales 6, Hunter Bailey 4, Hunter Criqui 2, Travell Froggatte 2.

JV

Central Heights 35, WFMS 15

Seth Shay 7, Michael Mains 2, Combiano Marez 2, Ezekiel Dowd 2, Lucas Hassler 1, Wyatt Wright 1.

C Team

Central Heights 24, WFMS 14

Noah Jamison 4, Ty Calderwood 2, Lane Hennessey 2, Brigham Corwine 2.

 

Thursday

Varsity

WFMS 36, Chase County 22

Criqui 21, Gonzales 11, McMahan 3, Froggatte 1.

JV

Chase County 35, WFMS 4

Shay 2, Hassler 2

C-Team

Chase County 22, WFMS 5

Corwine 2, Fischer 2, Nickle 1.