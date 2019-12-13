Sigma Chapter Alpha Delta Kappa Teacher’s Organization met Nov. 12, 2019, at Eugene Field School, Ottawa, for Veteran’s Observance.

Ivy Briggs, Eugene Field principal and former Marine for 12 years, presented the program. She spoke of the challenges of both worlds. Since Eugene Field houses majority of USD 290’s alternate programs the group toured the classroom of Jaimie Swindler.

President Therese Payne conducted the business meeting that was opened with prayer by Chaplin Lila Reekie. Guests introduced were Carolyn Trimble and Jaimie Swindler. Therese shared items from State President Barb Corder’s letter and also state vice president Kathy Saving’s letter.

A motion was made by Virginia Cook to accept minutes of October meeting as presented. Seconded by Lila and motion carried. A motion to accept treasurer’s report was made by Brenda Wigger, seconded by Virginia, and carried.

The Jan. 14 meeting will be at Old 56 Restaurant and hosted by Virginia and Barb Engel. Program will be Life Flight, assemble Vets care packages, sign Valentines for Vets, No Bake Sale, and Pledging. Members bring items for Vets care packages.

The meeting was closed with the group singing “The Lamp of ADK.”

Those others present were: Joyce Smith, Patty Nelson, and Janet Radcliffe.

— Janet Radcliffe, recording secretary