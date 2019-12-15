Today’s Birthday (12/15/19). Use your power for good this year. Win lucrative prizes through disciplined coordination. Divert a portion of a winter cash-flow surge to savings before financial changes affect shared accounts. Personal growth this summer inspires booming joint income. You can make dreams come true.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Romantic ideas could take an unexpected twist. Keep an optimistic attitude. Adapt gracefully to take advantage of a beneficial opportunity. Count your blessings.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Domestic projects draw you in. Clean closets and discover buried treasure. Beautify and decorate your surroundings. Connect with family by sharing something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Communications benefit your bottom line. Profitable demands on your time could tempt you to overwork. Take care of yourself for extra productivity, creativity and satisfaction.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Estimate what’s needed to meet your budget. You can figure out how to pay for it. Collaborate with clever partners. Take the higher road.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the spotlight. Your work is getting attention. Share your goals and dreams. Participate with others who share your commitments. Practice and connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider your dreams for the future. Your romantic or creative partnership can benefit you professionally. Rely on someone you can trust to venture farther out.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize with your team for coordinated ease. Make long-distance connections and widen the scope of your venture. Consider your objectives from another view.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — A rise in professional status is possible. Communication benefits your shared accounts. Take advantage of a profitable and interesting career break. Do the foundational homework.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Travel, study and explore fresh terrain. Discover unexpected silver with help from a partner. Review facts and data. Resolve details. Grow long-term connections.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Handle financial matters to grow your shared accounts. You’ve got the power and confidence to raise your performance level. Nurture your physical health and strength.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Partnership flowers. Meditate on love to generate a higher level of harmony. Reinforce your shared commitments, values and ideals. Make a spiritual connection.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Reduce stress through good food, meditation and exercise. Lend support to family and friends. Grow your heart and health. Practice what you love.