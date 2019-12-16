YORK, Neb. — The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is all alone atop the KCAC standings after its 77-71 victory over York on Saturday in York, Neb. Ottawa’s win coupled with Bethel’s loss to Friends gave the Braves a one-game lead over the Threshers.

York gave No. 10 Ottawa fits from start to finish. Ottawa led 38-34 at halftime, but a 17-2 York run early in the second half gave the hosts a 57-50 lead. Ottawa rallied to tie the game at 61-61 and scored eight straight points to forge a 69-61 lead.

York cut the Ottawa lead to two at 69-67 and was within 72-69 with 34 seconds left but could not come any closer.

Mat Baldeh led Ottawa (13-1, 8-1) with 15 points. Ryan Haskins finished with 14 points, four assists and five steals. Mason McDow scored 13 points, all coming in the second half. Darryl Bowie netted 11.

Ottawa plays Dec. 30 in Lawrence against Haskell Indian Nations University.

The Lady Braves rolled to a 76-46 victory over York on the strength of a big second half. Ottawa led 32-24 at halftime and extended the lead to 53-32 after three quarters. Ottawa shot 43% from the field.

Mariah Grizzle led Ottawa (2-10, 2-7) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Avery Lewman scored 13 points and Madi McAvoy finished with 10 points. Liz Vaughn led Ottawa with four assists.

The Ottawa women’s next action is Jan. 4 at home against No. 16 Sterling.