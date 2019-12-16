The Central Heights girls fell 40-37 Saturday in the third-place game of the Ike Cearfoss Tournament at Central Heights.

Osage City rallied from a 22-13 halftime deficit with a 17-5 advantage in the third quarter, which gave the visitors a 30-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Taryn Compton paced the Vikings with 15 points. Abby Brown netted nine points.

Osage City (40) — Davis 5, Wesser 1, Mullins 2, Serna 25, Crawford 2, Kerns 5.

Central Heights (37) — Brown 9, Roehl 6, Brockus 6, Compton 15, Peel 1.

Eudora 46, Wellsville 43

PAOLA — Wellsville finished fourth in the Paola Tournament last week. Wellsville fell 46-43 to Eudora on Friday in the third-place game.

“We played well this week, but we still have some things to work on,” Wellsville coach Brock Campbell said. “We played well tonight but had a bad thrd quarter defensively, giving up 19 points.

Madi McCoy paced the Eagles with 18 points. Demi Aamold netted 10 points and passed the 1,000-point career mark during the tournament.

Eudora (46) — Re. Hiebert 5, Ri., Hiebert 8, Pierce 6, Schnene 17, Durr 8, Martin 2.

Wellsville (43) — Aamold 10, McCoy 18, Pearson 3, McDaniel 5, Ball 7.

WF 42, KC Metro 25

West Franklin claimed fifth place in the Ike Cearfoss Tournament Friday with a 42-25 victory over KC Metro.

“We played some great defense and were patient on offense, working the ball around for a good shot,” Falcon coach Nancy Reed said. “It was a great team effort.”

Brooke Flory led West Franklin with 16 points. Lily Judd had 11, followed by Ally Hutchison, nine, and Allison Swank, six.

BOYS

Olathe Christian 70, WF 51

West Franklin is still searching for its first victory. The Falcons lost 70-51 Friday to Heritage Christian in the seventh-place game of the Ike Cearfoss Tournament.

Matthew Gilkey led the Falcons with 18 points. Cade Fischer tossed in 13 points.

Olathe Christian (70) — Crews 6, Fischer 18, Pittman 9, Hekuan 10, Spencer 3, W. Evans 3, D. Evans 6, Q. Evans 18.

West Franklin (51) — Hower 2, Gilkey 18, Conway 3, Swank 2, Johnson 2, Rogers 3, Birzer 8, Fischer 13.