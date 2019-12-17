The Ottawa University women’s bowling team announced the signing of Nikki Miele from Lawrence for the 2020-21 season. She will be an incoming freshman after graduating early from Free State High School in 2019. Before attending Freestate, Miele attended Maurhill High School.

Between Miele’s two high schools, she lettered in both bowling and softball. She has earned many honors in bowling as well during high school, earning two trips to the state championship. During these two trips, she placed in the Top 20 both times. Miele also named to the All-State first team women’s bowling team in 2018 and 2019. Miele aslo was the 2015 USBC State Champion and placed in many different Kansas City Opens.

“Nikki will be a great addition to our women’s team and comes with tremendous enthusiasm and willingness to learn,” head bowling coach Geoff Poston said.

Miele plans to major in criminal justice, ROTC, and psychology.