Defendant pleads to attempted murder

LEAVENWORTH — A man has pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of an employee at a Leavenworth halfway house.

Cameron J. Walton, 37, pleaded Tuesday in Leavenworth County District Court to the charge of attempted intentional second-degree murder.

The charge stemmed from a Dec. 13, 2016, incident at the Grossman Center in Leavenworth.

The Grossman Center is a re-entry facility for inmates who are completing their sentences.

Walton pleaded guilty to attacking an employee at the facility. The incident happened on the day Walton was supposed to be released from the center.

Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

As part of a plea agreement, the prosecution and defense will make a joint recommendation for a 12-year prison sentence.

Donation helps pay for senior center roof

CHAPMAN — A senior center located in a Kansas town of around 1,400 people between Salina and Manhattan off I-70 recently donated $1,320 to the Wellington Senior Center to help pay for a replacement of the facility’s roof.

The Chapman Senior Center in Dickinson County recently held a “rock-a-thon” in which pledges were made as flat donations or for every minute participants rocked in rocking chairs. The proceeds from that event were donated to the Wellington Senior Center.

″They had gone through something similar,” Dorothy Ala, director of the Wellington Senior Center said. “They came up with enough money to take care of their problem so now they’re helping us.”

Mary Jo McDonald, vice president of the Chapman Senior Center Board of Directors, said, “We’ve made renovations on our senior center and I know the challenge of raising money through grants, gifts and fundraisers.”

Ala doesn’t know exactly how old the senior center building is, but estimates the building, which has been a grocery store and skating rink among other things, is 80 to 90 years old and still has the same roof it started with. Now, there are leaks in the ceiling that affect the quality of life there.