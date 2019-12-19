Today’s Birthday (12/19/19). Accept a growing leadership role and ascend this year. Discipline with money pays off in spades. A rise in winter gold helps to ease a shared financial change. Personal changes next summer inspire a surge into your shared accounts. Take charge with all your heart.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate. You’re especially popular for the next month with Venus in Aquarius. Group activities go well. Get out in public. Social activities benefit your career.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Take on more responsibility for the next month with Venus in Aquarius. Watch for opportunities to advance your career. Assume authority. It’s easier to advance your agenda.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel entices over the coming month. It’s easier to venture forth now that Venus is in Aquarius. Set study goals. Explore and discover fresh terrain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Feed the family kitty. This month is good for saving money. Review numbers with Venus is in Aquarius. Increase your assets with organization and attention.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Communication is key. Partnerships flower with Venus in Aquarius for about a month. Compromise comes easier. Share your heart, passions and commitments. Together, rise.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things could get lucrative. Your health, work and fitness blossom with Venus in Aquarius. Energize your performance. Practice your arts. Infuse love into your labors.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially lucky in love with Venus in Aquarius for a month. Artistic efforts sparkle. Practice skills, talents and hobbies. Give in to romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Make your home your love nest. Enjoy domestic arts, crafts and projects with Venus in Aquarius. Focus on home and family. Make household improvements.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Lead with heart. You love learning with Venus in Aquarius. You’re especially clever and creative with communications. Write, record and express your views.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Harvest windfall apples. Gather new income with Venus in Aquarius. Enjoy a profitable phase. Discover a professional high-performance zone. Preserve the excess fruit.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re in the love light with Venus in your sign. Your charm and charisma shine. Upgrade your personal presentation. Get stylish. Step onstage and smile.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Savor peaceful privacy. Pursue your own thoughts and dreams with Venus in Aquarius. Nature soothes your spirit. Connect with your passion and compassion.