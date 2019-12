McPherson College recognizes its highest academic achievers in its fall 2019 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.

To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term. Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.

Wellsville

Taylor Cunningham, honorable mention