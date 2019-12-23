The Ottawa High School wrestling team had one of its best performances in program history Saturday in the OHS Invitational.

The Cyclones posted a 4-1 dual mark en route to a runner-up finish. Ottawa dominated in its four dual wins, scoring 50-plus points in three of those duals. Ottawa defeated Prairie View, 51-24; Anderson County, 51-21, Wellsville, 51-21; and Baldwin, 46-31. Ottawa fell to Bonner Springs, 48-36.

Ottawa was coming off a runner-up finish in the Eudora Tournament on Dec. 14 and took third in the Wamego Tournament to open the season.

The Cyclones on Thursday bested Tonganoxie, 49-27, and Santa Fe Trail, 42-36, in a couple of duals.

Sophomore Collin Creach won all three of his matches in the 132-pound division in the OHS tourney. Creach is a returning state placer last year and is ranked by the Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association. Kael Lane also was undefeated in his four matches at 152.

During the tournament, Ottawa mixed and matched its lineup throughout the tournament, giving wrestlers mat time. Bobby Crooks and Tiernan Cox split matches at 126. Liam Sutton competed at both 113 and 120 pounds. Trevor Kaub also saw mat time at 120. Aaron Quillen won his only match at 132.

The Ottawa tourney was a big tournament with 12 school participating in boys varsity and junior varsity along with a girls division. There were six mats — two each in the OHS gyms and at the Ottawa Middle School gym.

Ottawa will be off for the holidays and returns to the mat Jan. 11 at the Bonner Springs Invitational.