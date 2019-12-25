Today’s Birthday (12/25/19). Imagine perfection and make plans this year. Steady action lays the foundation for personal expansion. Glorious winter bounty could cause friction with a partner ... change direction. Adapt plans next summer, as your partnership gets especially sweet. Pursue a personal passion and discover deeper connection.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. Accept new responsibilities as you prepare. Develop a project from an idea to reality. Long-term benefits are available.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Study with a master. Education, travels and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach for a long-distance connection.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Long-term partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Collaborations flower beautifully with nurturing. Begin a new chapter together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This Scorpio New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this Capricorn New Moon. A seed planted long ago flowers.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Reach out for a powerful connection. Creativity provides long-term gain. Share gratitude and appreciation.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make profitable connections. Creativity with sales and marketing flourishes under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Take your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Take a group endeavor to new heights. Breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community provide cause for celebration under the Capricorn New Moon.