The Ottawa University men’s wrestling program is getting noticed on a national scale.

The Braves received 24 votes in the latest NAIA coaches top 20 poll. University of Saint Mary had 22 votes.

Three Braves wrestlers are ranked nationally in their weight classes. Ryan Delforge (157) is ranked 11th out of the top 20 wrestlers. He qualified for nationals a year ago. Carson Savage (197) is ranked 13th in the poll. Dalton Sikes (285) is ranked 15th.

The Ottawa men return to action at 7 p.m. Friday at home in a conference dual against the York College Panthers.

Ottawa is the defending conference champions.