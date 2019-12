The East Central Kansas Model T Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 in the Burlington Library conference room.

Members are asked to bring a side dish to go with vegetable-beef soup that is provided for the meal before the meeting.

The ECKT’S is a family organization and a chapter of the nonprofit National Model T Ford Club of America. For information or questions, call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.