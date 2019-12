The Ottawa University men’s lacrosse team announced the signing of Joshua Curving for the 2021 season. He is from West Milford, N.J., and will graduate from West Milford High School in 2020.

While attending West Milford, Curving has lettered eight times in three different sports. He lettered twice in football, twice in wrestling, and four times in lacrosse. Curving’s performance in lacrosse earned second team all-conference honors.