Most area high school athletic squads are still in the holiday break mode this week.

Wellsville is the lone exception. The Wellsville basketball teams will play a rescheduled game Friday at home against Osawatomie. The game was rescheduled from Dec. 17, when six inches of snow fell in the area, postponing school two days that week before the holiday break.

The other teams will crank it up next week when school resumes. On Tuesday, Central Heights and West Franklin basketball teams play in the Ike Cearfoss Gym. Ottawa returns to the court Wednesday at home against Metro Academy.

Ottawa and Wellsville wrestling teams are off until the weekend of Jan. 11.