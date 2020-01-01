No flooding reported after heavy rainfall

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — Heavy rain caused Stranger Creek to rise over the weekend in Leavenworth County. But the creek did not reach its flood stage.

The county received about 1-1.5 inches of rain, according to Kim Buchanan, deputy director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

Stranger Creek rose to a depth of 15.62 feet Sunday in the Easton area. This placed the creek into what is known as its action stage for the Easton area, according to the National Weather Service.

The creek enters its action stage at 12 feet, but it does not enter flood stage until reaching 17 feet.

The creek dropped out of the action stage Sunday evening. By 12:30 p.m. Monday, the creek had dropped to 5.89 feet in Easton.

Show-starter

TOPEKA — Sally and the Hurts will appear from 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 at The Wheel Barrel, 925 N. Kansas Ave., in Topeka.

Cost of the show is free.

Sally and the Hurts is a folk-roots band based out of Manhattan. For more information: https://bit.ly/35QdHbr.