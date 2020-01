Kenneth and Janice (Schlagel) Claerhout, Princeton, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Jan. 3.

The Claerhouts are the parents of Lisa (Josh) Wolters, Atwood, and grandchildren, Ryan Wolters, Manhattan, and Kaitlyn Wolters, Atwood.

Those who would like to honor the couple as part of a card shower can send greetings to 1723 Hwy 59, Princeton, KS 66078.