The AdventHealth Ottawa Auxiliary is accepting applications for its scholarships. The Auxiliary considers this scholarship fund to be one of the most important financial projects it undertakes.

Application forms with instructions can be filled out online and printed from the hospital web page at www.adventhealthottawa.com/auxiliaryscholarship.

Application, recommendations, transcript and acceptance letter from school for scholarships must be postmarked to the scholarship committee on or before Feb. 28.

Applicants must reside in Franklin County and/or be an employee of AdventHealth Ottawa. They must be enrolled in or accepted in a health-related program offered by an accredited institution. Pre-medical or pre-nursing, for example, is not acceptable. The student's cumulative grade point average must be 3.0 or above.

For more information, contact Jody Lancaster at 785-229-8231.