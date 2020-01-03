Sheriff's Office News

Arrests

• 1:02 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Jessica Carroll, 34, Topeka, on a Franklin County warrant for contempt of court.

• 3:18 p.m. Monday, 700 block of Twyman St., Ottawa, Julian Jackson, 21, Ottawa, on a Douglas County warrant and issued a notice to appear for driving while suspended.

• 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, 100 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Dalton Wadkins, 24, Ottawa, on an active City of Ottawa warrant.

• 1:38 a.m. Tuesday, 800 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Jarrod Rose, 32, Ottawa, on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for domestic battery.

• 3:45 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Scott Brady, 43, Ottawa, for a Franklin County warrant for probation violation.

Accidents

• 6:34 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Shawnee Road, Ottawa, Macayla Harmon, 19, Quenemo, was westbound in a 2007 Pontiac G5 when she attempted to avoid a deer and drove into a ditch and through a fence.

• 6:24 p.m. Tuesday, 4300 block of Vermont Terrace, Elainna Morton, 32, Kansas City, Kan., was southbound in a 2017 Buick Encore when she attempted to navigate a curve at a high rate of speed. Morton crossed the center line and exited the roadway to the left before striking an embankment. The vehicle then overturned before coming to a stop. Morton was transported to AdventHealth Ottawa.

• 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, 4400 block of US-59, Monta Berry-Hawkins, 39, Ottawa, was southbound in a Buick LeSabre when she struck a hay bale that was in the roadway. She reported the hay bale fell from a light colored pickup truck that did not stay on scene.

Thefts

• 6:54 p.m. Monday, 4300 block of Reno Road, a 28-year-old Wellsville female reported an unauthorized charge to her bank account.

• 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Labette Road, a 23-year-old De Soto male reported someone stole a 1992 GMC Sierra truck.

Incident

• 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, 4200 block of Ohio Road, Department for Children and Families reported a 3-year-old Wellsville child was the victim in a possible sexual abuse case. Case is under further investigation.

• 4 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Jefferson St., Pomona, a 15-year-old Garnett female reported being bitten by a dog belonging to to a 60-year-old Pomona male.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 4:12 p.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St., Ottawa, Julian Jackson, 21, Ottawa, for an active warrant.

• 9 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of W. Second St., Ottawa, Mellissa Elston, 31, Ottawa, for violation of protection order and stalking.

Incidents

• 3:40 p.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, a 50 year-old Pomona female reported an 18-year-old as a runaway from state custody.

• 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of S. Lincoln St., Ottawa, a 59-year-old Ottawa female reported a 15-year-old Ottawa juvenile ran away from home. The juvenile was later located.

• 1:48 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of Liberty St., Ottawa, a 22-year-old Ottawa female reported a past protection from abuse violation.

Thefts

• 2:01 p.m. Monday, 500 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, a 42-year-old Ottawa female reported an unknown subject stole property out of her unlocked vehicle.

• 2:09 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 24-year-old Lawrence female reported unknown suspects stole items from a business.

• 5:52 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of S. Main St., Ottawa, Ferris Fuller, 32, Ottawa, was issued a citation for theft of property.

Accident

• 1:16 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of S. Poplar, Ottawa, a 32-year-old Ottawa male reported a unknown suspect struck his 2006 Chevy and left the scene. Case is under investigation.

• 7:40 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of E. Logan St., Ottawa, Trevor Olson, 20, Nevada, Mo., was westbound in a 2013 Sonic and was struck by Matthew Stevens, 20, Edgerton, who was driving a 2013 Chevrolet.

Wellsville Police Department News

Monday: 900 block of Ninth St. Terrace, assist.

Tuesday: 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, special assignment; 700 block of Main St., recovered property; 600 block of Main St., pursuit; 300 block of Pine St., noise complaint.

Wednesday: 700 block of Main St., public assist; 400 block of E. Fourth St., accident.

Thursday: 200 block of E. Fifth St., suspicious vehicle; 200 block of W. Fifth, suspicious vehicle; 700 block of Main St., field interview; 400 block of Pendleton Ave., check welfare; 500 block of S. Elm St., medical call; 800 block of Main St., public assist.

Ottawa Fire Department News

• Firefighters assisted with five medical calls on Monday.