The Ottawa Mat Masters wrestlers came home with 25 placers, including seven champions in two tournaments this past weekend.

The wrestlers competed in the Johnson County Kids Classic in Olathe on Dec. 28 and the King of the Jungle Tournament in Lansing on Dec. 29.

Here are the results:

Johnson County Kids Classic

First place

Zayne Wieneke, 6U, 40; Vince Coons, 6U, 55; Gunnar Jung, 6U, 64; Travis Barraclough, 8U, 46; Brock Sutton, 14U, 75; Parker Guge, 14U, 110;

Second place

Antonio Sandoval, 6U, 49; Memphis Hughes, 10U, 82; Emery Hughes, girls K-5th, 34-44; Caul Johns, 12U, 64.

Third place

Cohen Emperley, 6U, 52; Ellie Beers, girls K-5th, 60-62; Ebony Hughes, girls, K-5th, 68-73; Waylon Courtois, 8U, 52; Logan Courtois, 12U, 76.

Fourth place

Brody Harmon, 6U, 37; Bo Beers, 6U, 46; Karl Ulrich, 6U, 55; Slather Hedrick, 8U, 80; Chase Courtois, 10U, 61.

Fifth place

Levi Mader, 10U, 52;

Others

Landon Nicholson, 8U, 58; Sailor Wilson, 8U, 64; Reid McClay, 10U, 67; Kingsley DeLaCruz, 10U, 70; Ethan Schneider, 10U, 70; Royce Ulrich, 10U, 76; Cole Mader, 12U, 72; Landon Petitjean, 12U, 84; Dalton Evans, 14U, 100; Landon Vaughn, 14U, 125.

King of the Jungle

First place

Landon Vaughn, 14U, 125.

Third place

Bo Beers, 6U, 46; Ellie Beers, 8U, 64.

Fourth place

Aubrey Stauffer, 8U, 58.