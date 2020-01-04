Mears Fertilizer expansion project considered

EL DORADO — Mears Fertilizer is considering a $13 million expansion project the company’s facility located on N. Industrial Road in the West Industrial Park of El Dorado. The proposed project will include the purchase of land, machinery, equipment and building expansion. It will also include the hiring of at least 15 new employees over the next 10 years.

David Alfaro, Director of Butler County Community Development, appeared before the Board of County Commissioners on Dec. 31 for a work session to discuss possible funding mechanisms for the expansion of Mears Fertilizer.

Alfaro and his office have been working with the City of El Dorado, El Dorado Inc., Commerce Bank and Mears Fertilizer on the expansion of the Mears facility.

City installs wayfinding signs

LEAVENWORTH — Leavenworth’s assistant city manager thinks visitors may miss parts of the downtown area because they do not realize it is a full 26 blocks.

But Taylour Tedder said signs recently installed by the city will help guide people to such destinations as shopping and dining areas.

Seven wayfinding signs were installed about two weeks ago. There are plans to install three more of the signs along Fourth Street, but city officials are still waiting on approval from the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The wayfinding signs were proposed to the city by Wendy Scheidt, executive director of the Leavenworth Main Street Program.

Leavenworth Main Street promotes the downtown area.

Tedder said city officials collaborated with Main Street when working on the new signs.

Tedder said the new gold, black and white signs will enhance the experience for visitors to the downtown area.

The total cost for the signs, which were produced by a Leavenworth company, is between $15,000 and $20,000. Tedder said the signs are being paid for with money generated through the city’s transient guest tax.