Ottawans are pulling together later this month in support of a local business owner fighting cancer.

“My dad has been battling stage 3 bladder cancer since he was diagnosed in October,” said Amy Carlson. “He is currently doing 12 weeks of chemo followed by a second surgery.”

Amy Carlson is the daughter of Jeff Shumate, a lifelong Ottawa resident and owner of downtown business Dangerous Toys. A benefit dinner, auction and concert on Shumate’s behalf is slated for 6 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 18th at the Eagles Lodge, 524 E. 15th.

The evening is set to include a $5 dinner of chili (donated by Pizza Time), a drink and dessert. Dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m., “or when we run out.” Three bands are slated to play from 7 to 10:30 p.m. — Music Box, Lorena Prater and Katie and the Boys.

Silent auction items include gift certificates for local businesses, homemade quilts and blankets, and knives. There also will be a new leaf blower and chainsaw up for grabs, organizers said.

Questions or donations can be directed to Carlson at 785-418-3604. All proceeds will go toward Shumate’s medical bills.